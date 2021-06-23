Is KCR govt working for or against farmers, asks Telangana BJP Kisan Morcha

-
BJP Kisan Morcha of Telangana on Tuesday said it has decided to submit a representation to every district collector in the state, regarding the problems faced by farmers in the state.
The BJP delegation lead by Gujjula Premender Reddy, who is the BJP Kisan Morcha State Incharge and BJP State General Secretary on Tuesday met with the Collector of Ranga Reddy district, Amoy Kumar IAS, at his office to submit a representation.
Gujjula Premender Reddy was joined by Anjaiah Yadav, General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha, Bokka Narsimha Reddy, BJP Ranga Reddy District President and others.
Speaking to the media after submitting the representation, Premender Reddy said that after the government has procured the produce from the farmers, many farmers have still not received any amount in their banks.
"Nearly about 10 kg to 12 kg of the produce are being cut per every quintal. Moreover, when the Central Government is providing Rs 1,888 as Support Price to rice produce and the Telangana Government is cutting nearly about Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal," he said.
He further said that due to the selling spurious seeds, farmers have faced severe losses over the last seven years and the government is now claiming that it is taking action. "Is the government working for the farmers or against them?" Reddy questioned.
Emphasizing that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to provide free fertilizers to farmers but failed to do so, he said, "Before the elections, the Chief Minister promised to provide free fertilizers to farmers, but over the years, he has not provided any sort of free fertilizers to any farmer."
"The Telangana Government has not cleared the loans of the farmers as promised and further the money that are farmers of the state are receiving on the name of 'Rythu Bandhu' are being cut off due to the previous loans taken by the farmer," he added.
Premender Reddy further demanded that the previous loans of the farmers be cleared.
