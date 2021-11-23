Israel Ambassador meets Khattar, discusses investment possibilities

-
Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on Monday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed investment possibilities in research, education, health and aeronautics.
Gilon said Israel will set up many such projects in future in India and most projects will be in Haryana as the state's production capacity, efficiency and atmosphere are favourable, according to a release.
"Out of the total 80 per cent investment done by Israel in India, around 50 per cent is invested in Haryana. Now, Israel aims to explore more investment possibilities in Haryana in sectors other than agriculture. Now, we are moving towards setting up a village of excellence in Haryana," said Gilon.
Gilon held extensive discussions with the CM, identifying various development avenues between Haryana and Israel.
He sought cooperation from the Haryana government in exploring investment possibilities in telemedicine.
The CM said as almost 50 per cent of the land is less productive, possibilities to promote fisheries can be explored.
Micro-irrigation can be another area of investment, he said.
The CM while evincing keen interest in the Ambu bike, an ambulance-equipped two-wheeler service operational in Jerusalem, directed officers concerned to explore possibilities of tie-ups with the NGO running the service and invite them to Haryana.
