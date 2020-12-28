Israel imposes third nationwide lockdown amid Covid vaccination drive

has entered the third nationwide lockdown amid a vaccination drive aimed at curbing the raging pandemic.

The restrictions, which came into force on Sunday, will last for at least two weeks, pending a final decision by the cabinet, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the new measures, from 5 p.m. every evening, people are required to stay within 1,000 metres of their homes, except for commuting to workplaces that have been defined as "essential," seeking medical care, attending legal proceedings, and exercising.

Restaurants and shops are closed, except for deliveries.

Unlike the two previous lockdowns, kindergartens, schools for children under six, and secondary schools for grades 11 and 12 will remain open.

The Finance Ministry has estimated that reimposing the third lockdown will cost the Israeli economy about $930 million a week.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was hopeful that the country's vaccination drive will help beat the pandemic, as was entering the second week of its vaccination drive.

In the current stage, however, only the elderly, people at high risk, and medical teams are being administered the vaccine.

According to Netanyahu, can provide up to 150,000 vaccine shots per day by January 1, 2021.

"Since everyone needs two injections, after one month we will have vaccinated 2.25 million Israeli citizens," the prime minister said.

With a population of about 9 million, Israel has so far reported 401,470 confirmed cases and 3,226 deaths.

