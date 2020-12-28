South Korea reports its first cases of new Covid variant first seen in UK

has confirmed the first three cases of the new strain in the country, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The three people arrived from the United Kingdom on December 22, KDCA said.

"They arrived in the country as a family living in London and tests revealed the presence of the virus; they are now in quarantine," KDCA said.

South Korean health specialists are now analyzing biological material from another family of four people who have arrived from the and have tested positive for the

Earlier this month, health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the that spreads faster than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains. Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

halted flights to and from the on December 23, but it is still possible to get from the UK to via other countries.

The new coronavirus variant, which infects more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, has already been detected in several countries, including Canada, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, South Africa and Australia.

