South Korea reports its first cases of new Covid variant first seen in UK

-
ALSO READ
Canada confirms two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in UK
Jordan confirms first two cases of new Covid-19 variant linked to UK
BioNTech CEO confident Covid-19 vaccine will work on new UK variant
UK passengers arriving in Mumbai quarantined amid new Covid strain concerns
Mutated coronavirus variant from South Africa found in UK: Health minister
-
South Korea has confirmed the first three cases of the new coronavirus strain in the country, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The three people arrived from the United Kingdom on December 22, KDCA said.
"They arrived in the country as a family living in London and tests revealed the presence of the virus; they are now in quarantine," KDCA said.
South Korean health specialists are now analyzing biological material from another family of four people who have arrived from the UK and have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that spreads faster than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains. Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.
South Korea halted flights to and from the UK on December 23, but it is still possible to get from the UK to South Korea via other countries.
The new coronavirus variant, which infects more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, has already been detected in several countries, including Canada, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, South Africa and Australia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU