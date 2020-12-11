Isro to launch PSLV C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 on Dec 17

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to launch PSLV-C50 on December 17 from its spaceport at Sriharikota, near Chennai. The rocket will carry a communication satellite.
PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.
The launch is tentatively scheduled at 03:41 p.m. on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions.
CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar & Lakshadweep Islands. CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India, said Isro.
The CMS-01 will be a replacement for GSAT-12 that weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on 11.7.2011 with a mission life of eight years.
PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.
