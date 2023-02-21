'It is a huge resource', SC begins live transcription of its hearing

-
ALSO READ
Sony electronics unveils its 1st over-the-counter hearing aids in US
RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from 5 countries, says Mandaviya
India's move to carry RT-PCR tests unlikely to disrupt holiday travel plans
RT-PCR report mandatory for intl' arrivals from 6 countries from Jan 1
RT-PCR test report must for travellers from China, 4 other countries
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, on an experimental basis, began using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing technology for live transcription of its hearings.
The live transcription has been launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.
Announcing the initiative, the Chief Justice said, "We'll see how it works, especially in the constitution bench matters, because then we'll have a permanent record of arguments..."
He further added that it helps judges and the lawyers, "but it will also help our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued...It is a huge resource," said the Chief Justice.
The Chief Justice stressed that it will be done on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm.
At the beginning of the hearing Tuesday, a five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI said, "Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcripts..."
A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is currently considering the issues relating to the Shiv Sena rift. The constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed and given to advocates for vetting prior to uploading on the apex court website.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU