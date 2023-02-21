JUST IN
Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM
President Vladimir Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address
More insurance players key to achieve insurance for all goal by 2047: Irdai
UP children being trained as student police cadets under program by MHA
Adani Ports to prepay Rs 1,000 cr in commercial papers maturing in March
Death toll rises to 8 as 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria
Three departments taking measures to reduce road accidents: Goa CM
Act as link between people and govt: Governor to Arunachal Pradesh MLAs
Prevalence of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 jumps to over 80% in US
Women's participation must grow in all state Assemblies: President Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 cr mark globally
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'It is a huge resource', SC begins live transcription of its hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, on an experimental basis, began using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing technology for live transcription of its hearings.

Topics
Supreme Court | Indian Judiciary | Chief Justice of India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, on an experimental basis, began using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing technology for live transcription of its hearings.

The live transcription has been launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

Announcing the initiative, the Chief Justice said, "We'll see how it works, especially in the constitution bench matters, because then we'll have a permanent record of arguments..."

He further added that it helps judges and the lawyers, "but it will also help our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued...It is a huge resource," said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice stressed that it will be done on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm.

At the beginning of the hearing Tuesday, a five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI said, "Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcripts..."

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is currently considering the issues relating to the Shiv Sena rift. The constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed and given to advocates for vetting prior to uploading on the apex court website.

--IANS

ss/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU