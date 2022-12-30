JUST IN
Covid-19 might not go away but no major outbreak likely in India: Expert
TMS Ep336: Consumer fintech, millets, mid, and small-caps, ICICI Bank fraud
Can millets be India's own super crop?
Will 2023 be the year of mid and small-caps?
Uttarakhand CM promises all possible support to Rishabh Pant after accident
Latest LIVE: PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat express
Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam
Pele will live forever in the hearts of all football fans: Pinarayi Vijayan
2022: When India learnt to live with Covid as the virus eased its grip
Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Covid-19 might not go away but no major outbreak likely in India: Expert
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RT-PCR report mandatory for intl' arrivals from 6 countries from Jan 1

MoCA issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving in intl' flights, ahead of RT-PCR negative test report being made mandatory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand

Topics
Coronavirus | China

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid-19 tests and protocols being followed at the Airport amid surge in the cases across the world, on Monday.
Representative Image

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving in international flights, ahead of RT-PCR negative test report being made compulsory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand.

From January 1, 2023, a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Airlines are directed to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the Air Suvidha portal, the ministry said in a communication.

"Air Suvidha portal self-declaration has been made operational for passengers travelling in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, with a provision to allow these international travellers arriving in India to upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form," it said.

RT-PCR testing should have been done 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

The current practice of random testing of 2 per cent of arriving passengers in each international flight will also continue.

These decisions have been taken amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in various parts of the world and reports regarding the circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the six countries.

The ministry on Friday sent the communication regarding the revised guidelines to all scheduled commercial airlines, airport operators, and chief secretaries/ administrators of states/Union Territories, among others.

On December 29, there were 83,003 international passenger arrivals, as per the latest official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 13:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU