JUST IN

NEET controversy: Kerala HC to hear PIL for one exam protocol across India
Health Ministry asks authorities to ramp up completion of new med colleges
Ranjan's 'rashtrapatni' comment shows his mindset towards women: NCW chief
HC orders TN govt to publish photos of Prez, PM in Chess Olympiad ads
Delhi HC to hear plea on pendency of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs
Twitter warns against governments ramping up demands for user details
Hearing on maintainability of suit in Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute on Aug 8
Top Headlines: Macy expenditure cut to hurt Indian IT cos, 5G auction Day 4
IndiGo flight from Assam cancelled after plane's wheels stuck in outfield
Punjab committed to regularising services of contractual employees: CM Mann
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NEET controversy: Kerala HC to hear PIL for one exam protocol across India

Business Standard

PM Modi to launch India's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) near Gandhinagar on Friday

Topics
Narendra Modi | International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) near Gandhinagar on Friday.

During his visit, Modi will launch 'India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX)', the country's first international bullion exchange, the Gujarat government said in a release.

This exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India, a statement by the IFSC Authority said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

Apart from that, Modi will launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect platform. Under this system, all orders on Nifty derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform.

The Connect platform will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Amit Shah, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will attend the events, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 09:39 IST

`
.