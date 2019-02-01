JUST IN
It's a sensitive post, not good to have interim CBI director for long: SC

High-powered selection committee headed by PM is holding meeting today to select CBI director: Attorney general tells SC

Press Trust of India 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

"It is not good to have interim CBI director for a long period as it is a sensitive post" said the Supreme Court. "A high-powered selection committee headed by PM Narendra Modi will hold the meeting on Friday to appoint the CBI director" Attorney general told the Supreme Court.

The apex court further said that it would hear on February 6 a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as an interim CBI director. According to the Attorney general, the Centre had taken the permission of high-powered committee to appoint M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director.
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:13 IST

