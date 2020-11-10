Italy reports over 25,000 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 41,750

-
ALSO READ
Italy's coronavirus Patient No. 1 takes part in long-distance relay race
Colombia reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
Israel reports 874 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 302,770
New York records over 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day since June
-
Italy registered 25,271 new coronavirus cases and 356 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which took the overall caseload and death toll to 960,373 and 41,750, respectively, the Health Ministry said.
Monday's figure marked a moderate slowdown compared to the 32,616 new cases reported a day earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.
The total number of active cases in the country is 573,334, the vast majority of which (542,849) are currently isolated at home with no or mild symptoms.
The number of patients in intensive care units, however, grew by 100 on Monday, reaching 2,849, the latest data showed.
The latest figures came as more regions were expected to implement tougher restrictions, after the cabinet, regional governors, and the government's advising technical-scientific committee (CTS) met in the afternoon to assess the overall pandemic picture provided by the National Institute of Health (ISS).
The regions of Abruzzo, Umbria, Toscana, Liguria, and Basilicata will be declared "orange zones" -- meaning they are now considered at middle risk, Abruzzo governor Marco Marsilio told Ansa news agency on Monday.
"The provision that the minister is about to sign in the evening will enter into force by Wednesday," the governor said.
To tackle the second wave of the pandemic, the government on on November 7 introduced a three-tiered system that split the country into three zones -- yellow, or low risk; orange, or medium risk; and red, or high risk -- according to the level of virus transmission and the situation of the public health system in each region.
Implemented along with a national curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., this system would stay in force until December 3 at least.
So far, four regions have been placed under the red zone -- Lombardy, Piedmont, Aosta Valley, and Calabria -- and subjected to restrictions equal to a soft lockdown.
Southern Apulia and Sicily were the only two regions put into the orange zone so far, and had to implement milder restrictions, while the rest of the country remained in the yellow zone.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU