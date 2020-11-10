India records single-day rise of over 38K new infections, 448 more deaths

-
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to85,91,730with 38,073 infections being reported in aday, whilethe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death toll climbed to1,27,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
TheCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are5,05,265active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), acumulative total of 11,96,15,857samples have beentested up toNovember 9 with10,43,665 samples tested on Monday.
