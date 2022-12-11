JUST IN
International nature conservation agency announces new Green List sites
J-K can't develop until democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said the idea of all-round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain elusive until their basic democratic rights are guaranteed

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

J&K National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Enforcement Directorate issued summons to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah asking him to appear before the investigators at its headquarters in Delhi, on Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said the idea of all-round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain elusive until their basic democratic rights are guaranteed and respected.

Abdullah said human rights are indispensable and inherent to the dignity of every human being.

"The ruling dispensation is using J-K to climb the political ladder nationally by employing a narrative that is not corroborated by ground realities," said the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar in his message on International Human Rights Day.

Far from providing jobs to the youth, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the Centre, which is in direct control of J-K's affairs, has shown the door to hundreds of employed youth, Abdullah alleged.

"There is not even a single selection process that hasn't ended in a scam. Our government employees are working under tremendous pressure. The sweeping takeover of labour rights by this government is a major concern for all of us. This trend needs to be arrested," he said.

On the freedom of the press in the region, the NC president said as the fourth pillar of democracy, its independence is crucial for robust governance.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 11:26 IST

