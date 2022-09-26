J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha

Highlighted the transformation taking place in and the unprecedented progress recorded across all sectors, Lieutenant Governor on Sunday said that the Union Territory has the potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity.

JK LG was addressing the IIT BHU Global Alumni Meet at Santa Clara in California.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of the young IITians for their accomplishment and advancements in emerging technologies and for strengthening the dynamic technology ecosystem for societal transformation.

The Lt Governor also conveyed the motto of shared effort and progress for all and urged the innovators and entrepreneurs, to contribute to India's growing knowledge economy.

"Development is powered by technology and innovation. India has created vibrant and fastest-growing innovation ecosystems in the world and has helped create several thousands of startups and over 100 unicorns attracting huge investment. I urge entrepreneurs to invest in India, the cradle of civilization and the most attractive investment destination of the world," Sinha said.

He also discussed the progressive industrial policy of made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the immense potential and opportunities in different sectors to start industrial and business ventures that will also create job opportunities for the youths.

"Jammu Kashmir has the potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity. It should be our shared goal to tap immense resources and talents to ensure a better life for all our citizens," he said.

Paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Governor said that the achievements of IIT BHU Alumni both in India and overseas are testimony to values imparted in IIT BHU and the strong foundation for modern education laid by Mahamana.

"I am confident these deep and abiding ties with alma mater will continue to grow," he added.

While discussing developments in the digital economy, and innovative tech startups with innovators, entrepreneurs, the Lt Governor observed that PM Modi on August 15, 2021, had clearly established the importance of startups and young innovators by terming the coming decade as India's Techade and that the Indian Techade will be built by young Indian innovators.

"India is now the new land of opportunity, achievement, knowledge, and human capital. We are emerging stronger from the pandemic and we are now the world's fifth largest economy, which is one of the biggest stories of the decade. I urge you to make in India and contribute in strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem," said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the world has recognized the transformation in the Indian economy and the potential of the Indian market in terms of achieving global scale in quality and output.

He said various core sectors with best incentives, connectivity, energy and transport linkages are offering a conducive investment and growth climate and India is on the path to become the innovation capital of the world.

The Lt Governor also recalled the significant contribution of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in the country's first industrial policy.

"Mahamana had recommended mechanization in agriculture, abolition of tax on agricultural production, promotion of railways and commerce in the industrial policy, setting up of shipbuilding, manufacturing units and initiated the opening of commerce and industries departments in all the states to promote the industrial development," he said.

The Lt Governor further highlighted the transformation taking place in Jammu Kashmir and the unprecedented progress recorded across all sectors.

"In the last two years, we have built a business-friendly climate for investors and has emerged as one of the favourite destinations to set up industries and other business ventures. The aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been synchronized with the aspirations of the country today and the golden period of industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir has been ushered in through the new industrial development policy of the Prime Minister," observed the Lt Governor.

Members of IIT BHU Global Alumni Association, entrepreneurs and innovators were present on the occasion.

