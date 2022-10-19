JUST IN
Odisha govt asks officials to monitor situation in view of cyclonic storm
Indian Army celebrates diamond jubilee of battle of Walong with China
Newly-launched Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express commences regular service
UN Chief Antonio Guterres to pay tributes to the victims of 26/11 attacks
Delhi CM Kejriwal announces 100 EV charging stations, one every 2 km
US repatriates 307 antiquities valued $4 mn stolen, trafficked from India
Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru cancelled on technical grounds
J-K BJP pres, former dep CM visits slain Kashmiri pandit's house in Jammu
DRI seizes 86.5 kg high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore; 2 held
India-Africa Defence Dialogue held on sidelines of Defence Expo 2022
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India ranks 41th spot out of 44 in Mercer CFS Global Pension Index
Business Standard

LeT terrorist involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation

A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorsim

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir

A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU