JUST IN
Global Hunger Index erroneous measure of hunger: Health Ministry sources
Odisha may face another cyclone this weekend: India Meteorological Dept
Internet Freedom in India improves after 4 years of decline: Freedom House
TMSEp284: Inflation, Utkrishta Kumar, jewellery stocks, market capitulation
Punjab CM, Union minister inaugurate largest Bio energy project in Sangrur
Latest LIVE: Congress to elect first non-Gandhi prez in 24 years today
Top headline: Government reviews Covid situation, India-UK FTA, and more
Two UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian; 2 suspects arrested
Planning a corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India-Africa Defence Dialogue held on sidelines of Defence Expo 2022
J-K BJP pres, former dep CM visits slain Kashmiri pandit's house in Jammu
Business Standard

DRI seizes 86.5 kg high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore; 2 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 86.5 kg of high-quality US-origin hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from Mumbai

Topics
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence | weed

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Long-term marijuana use disrupts brain's reward process

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 86.5 kg of high-quality US-origin hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two US-origin consignments at Courier Terminal in the Air Cargo Complex. An examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja) from the consignments, he said. The consignments were mis-declared as 'Outdoor Concrete Firepit' and were destined for Bhiwandi town in adjoining Thane district, the official said. The seizure was a result of multi- agency coordination with stakeholders and further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer, he said. These searches resulted in the crackdown on drug cartel and led to the arrest of two persons from Mumbai, the official said. The seized high-quality hydroponic weed is valued at Rs 39.5 crore in the illicit market, he said, adding further investigation was underway. The current recovery indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of the USA-origin being imported to India, the official added. Hydroponic is a soilless method of growing cannabis using water as the primary medium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU