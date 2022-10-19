DRI seizes 86.5 kg high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore; 2 held

-
ALSO READ
Chinese mobile maker Oppo India evaded customs duty worth Rs 4,389 cr: DRI
Joe Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana possession in US
DRI seizes large cache of e-cigarettes worth Rs 48 crore from Gujarat port
DRI arrests person with 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore at Mumbai airport
Hero Electric under DRI lens for evading customs duty worth Rs 330 crore
-
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 86.5 kg of high-quality US-origin hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.
The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two US-origin consignments at Courier Terminal in the Air Cargo Complex. An examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja) from the consignments, he said. The consignments were mis-declared as 'Outdoor Concrete Firepit' and were destined for Bhiwandi town in adjoining Thane district, the official said. The seizure was a result of multi- agency coordination with stakeholders and further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer, he said. These searches resulted in the crackdown on drug cartel and led to the arrest of two persons from Mumbai, the official said. The seized high-quality hydroponic weed is valued at Rs 39.5 crore in the illicit market, he said, adding further investigation was underway. The current recovery indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of the USA-origin being imported to India, the official added. Hydroponic is a soilless method of growing cannabis using water as the primary medium.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU