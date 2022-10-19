JUST IN
Business Standard

J-K BJP pres, former dep CM visits slain Kashmiri pandit's house in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina along with his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday visited the house of slain Kashmiri pandit Puran Krishan Bhat

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Kashmiri Pandits | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina along with his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday visited the house of slain Kashmiri pandit Puran Krishan Bhat here to express their condolences with the family, a party spokesman said.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

Raina and Gupta visited the house of the slain Bhat at Muthi on the outskirts of Jammu and expressed their condolences with the bereaved family, the spokesman said.

He said Raina assured support to the victim's family and also said that justice will be done with them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:49 IST

