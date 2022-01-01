J&K: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after stampede that left 12 dead

-
ALSO READ
Vaishno Devi stampede: Yatra resumes after brief halt due to incident
20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir
Vaishno Devi stampede: PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia
Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 dead, Shrine Board refutes 'mismanagement' charge
12 killed in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K, 20 others injured
-
Yatra at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed Saturday afternoon after 12 people were killed and 14 injured in a stampede at the shrine in the early hours of Saturday.
Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Raghav Langar told media at Katra (Yatra base camp) that the Yatra, halted for a brief period after the stampede, resumed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
He said that an inquiry was ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a high level inquiry into the stampede incident which will be headed by principal secretary home with divisional commissioner Jammu and Additional DGP Jammu as members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede while the Lt. Governor sanctioned Rs 10 lakh each for survivors of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each for the injured.
The stampede occurred when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips to offer obeisance on the New Year.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU