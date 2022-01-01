2 injured, several missing after landslide at mining quarry in Haryana

At least two people were killed when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a at Dadam zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.

They said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under debris when the took place in Tosham block.

"At least two people have died in the incident," said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station over the phone.

The dead are yet to be identified, he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

