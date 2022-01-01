2 injured, several missing after landslide at mining quarry in Haryana

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Five held for attack on Haryana deputy speaker's car, FIR mentions sedition
Judicial probe confirms complicity of 26 govt officials with Vikas Dubey
40- yr- old arrested for killing 2 in 15min, cops look at undetected cases
-
At least two people were killed when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.
They said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under debris when the landslide took place in Tosham block.
"At least two people have died in the incident," said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station over the phone.
The dead are yet to be identified, he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU