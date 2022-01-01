IMA, IIT Delhi, Jamia Millia among 6,000 entities to lose FCRA licence

IIT Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Medical Association and Nehru Memorial Museum and Library are among nearly 6,000 entities whose registration deemed to have ceased on Saturday.

These entities either did not apply for renewal of their licence or the Union Home Ministry rejected their applications, officials said.

According to the official website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, among organisations and entities whose registration under the ceased or validity expired include the Indira Gandhi Centre For Arts, Indian Institute Of Public Administration, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India.

The officials of the Union Home Ministry, which regulates the activities of the NGOs and associates registered under the FCRA, said that registration under the act is deemed to have ceased on Saturday (January 1).

The FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and to receive foreign funding.

There were 22,762 FCRA-registered NGOs till Friday. On Saturday, it came down to 16,829 as 5,933 NGOs ceased to operate.

Among those organisations whose FCRA registration ceased were Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tubercolosis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, Federation Of Fishermen's Cooperatives Ltd.

The Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Godrej Memorial Trust, The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and All India Marwari Yuva Manch are also among these entities.

