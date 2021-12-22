J&K received investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore: Govt to RS

-
Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore and has notified a new central sector scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore which is likely to provide employment to over 4.5 lakh people, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
MoS Home Nityanand Rai said Union Home Minister Amit Shah met several delegations, families of martyrs, members of civil society and panchayati raj institutions, the public in general besides interacting with about 50,000 members of 4,500 youth clubs during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October.
"The government has notified the new central sector scheme for industrial development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore. This is likely to provide employment to over 4.5 lakh people while boosting the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a written reply.
The government has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore, Rai said.
He said the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a business revival package of Rs 1,352.99 crore on September 25, 2020.
Under the languishing project programme, 1,192 projects worth Rs 1,983.77 crore were completed, including five projects which were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects for more than 15 years and 165 projects for more than 10 years.
The minister said the progress of projects being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir under the prime minister's development package-2015 has been accelerated.
A total of 53 projects pertaining to 15 ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore in various sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, etc. out of which 21 projects have been completed or substantially completed and the remaining 32 projects are at an advanced stage of progress.
