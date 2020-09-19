J&K coronavirus update: 1,492 new Covid cases take state tally to 62,533

As many as 1,492 more people tested positive in on Saturday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 62,533, health officials said.

As per the information and public relations department, 831 have tested positive from Jammu division and 661 from Kashmir division.

At least 21 patients succumbed to the disease, 14 from Jammu division and 7 from Kashmir division, pushing the toll to 987, officials added.

The number of active cases is 21,281 out of which 12,318 are from Jammu division and 8,963 are from Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)