Security forces recover explosives near LoC in J-K's Poonch district

Security forces on Thursday recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

During a search operation, Army troops found a bag near the LoC in Noorkot area, they said.

They recovered a radio set, grenades, one circuit and one metal box, which is likely to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), from the bag, they said.

Further investigation is going on, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)