J-K sees three new deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic, 687 cases

recorded 687 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 3,44,652, while three deaths linked to the disease were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 437 were from the Jammu division and 250 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 292 new cases, followed by 131 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 3,531 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,36,581, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,540 in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)