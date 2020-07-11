J&K will soon organise its first global investment summit: Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor of GC Murmu on Saturday said that the union territory (UT) will soon organise its first global investment summit.

"Government of will organise its first global investment summit soon, I invite all of you to visit the region. We have removed all barriers between J-K and the rest of India, the rules which are set for the rest of the country, now prevails in J-K too," Murmu said in a video speech to the India Global Week 2020.

Murmu asserted that an environment for growth and sustainable development will be created in the union territory.

He also stressed that to keep up with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking steps to ensure a favourable climate for the industry as they have identified several sectors for industrial and economic development.

"Government is taking steps to develop state-of-the-art industrial estates, we are using 6,000 acres of government land for this and no agricultural land has been disturbed for this," he added.





Talking about the progress in industrial policy, Murmu said, "We are in the final stages of creating an industrial policy that will be forward-looking, with tax benefits and other incentives in place."

According to Murmu, the health sector has seen a transformation with seven medical colleges and with the doubling of medical seats in the UT in a year.

To help in skill development, Lt Governor highlighted that government has set up technical institutes to train people as per the industrial requirements and also for creating avenues for self-employment.

Murmu was taking part as the spotlight speaker in a virtual session with the theme 'Jammu and Kashmir: Development and Business Forum' at the India Global Week 2020.