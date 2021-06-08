J'khand reports six fresh coronavirus deaths, lowest in over a month

-
Jharkhand reported six fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in a single day in May and June so far, raising the death toll to 5,060, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.
The state logged 358 new infections, which took the tally to 3,41,576, it said.
Jharkhand now has 5,312 active cases, while a total of 3,31,204 patients have recovered from the disease, including 726 during the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate has improved to 96.96 per cent, better than the national average of 93.90 per cent, the bulletin said.
However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.
It had on May 2 registered a record 159 fatalities.
Since the advent of the second wave of the pandemic, the death rate in the state increased from 0.9 per cent to 1.48 per cent with Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts reporting high number of fatalities.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a death audit to be conducted in five districts.
Altogether, 88,52,665 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 45,054 since Monday, the bulletin added.
In a bid to combat the second wave, the state government had extended the lockdown till June 10.
