65% dip in number of active Covid cases in last one week, says govt

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the government said on Tuesday, but stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave.
In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.
There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19.
"33% decline in the number of cases in last one week and 65% reduction in active cases. State-wise, there are 15 states with less than 5% positivity," said Agarwal.
He said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.
The government also stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
