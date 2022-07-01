Jagannath Rath Yatra begins amid heavy security arrangements in Udaipur

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Ahmedabad; lakhs of devotees flock city
President Kovind greets nation on occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra
Famous Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri to be celebrated today
Odisha: Puri prepares for Rath Yatra on July 1 amid fresh Covid alarm
-
The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began in Udaipur on Friday amid heavy security arrangements, three days after a tailor was brutally murdered in the city triggering communal tensions.
Special permission was given by the district administration to take out the procession as a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas on Tuesday night following the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
Thousands of people attended the procession, which is expected to take several hours to cover its 7-km-long route.
Around 3,000 policemen have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order.
ADG Dinesh M N, who is camping in Udaipur, said the deployment of policemen for the yatra this year is three times higher than the previous occasions.
"We hope that the yatra goes well. Senior officials have been deployed on key points. Volunteers of the organisers are also working in close coordination with police," he said.
The annual yatra is being organised after a gap of two years as it could not be held due to the covid pandemic.
It began from the Jagdish temple at Jagdish Chowk. An idol of Lord Jagdish is placed on a silver chariot during the procession. Some religious tableaux are also part of the procession.
Some groups of the youth were seen shouting religious slogan like "Jai Shri Ram".
The yatra will pass through areas like Ghantaghar, Bada Bazar, Badbuja Ghati and Mandi ki Nal before returning to Jagdish Chowk in the night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU