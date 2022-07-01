Udaipur murder: Jain community seeks more security for threatened resident

-
Members of the Jain community on Friday demanded more security for a resident of an Udaipur locality mentioned in the video clip posted by the alleged killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
They met the district collector and handed over a memorandum pressing for enhanced security for tyre trader Nitin Jain and his family, who live in Sector 11.
Riaz Akhtari, the accused who allegedly murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal on Tuesday for extending support to Sharma, had mentioned in a video that some people living in Sector 11 should also be beheaded.
After the video surfaced online following Lal's murder, Jain said a police complaint had also been filed against him by a Muslim man as he too had shared a social media post in support of Sharma.
"Though the matter was settled after he apologised, some people were conducting recces of his shop in Goverdhan Vilas area and he had kept his shop closed for a few days in fear," Yashwant Achaliya, president of Shree Mahaveer Sena, who gave the representation to Udaipur collector, said.
"In the video, Riaz Akhtari is talking about beheading of people in Sector 11. Since Nitin Jain lives in Sector 11, we believe he is also on the target of the radical elements. We requested the collector to take the matter seriously so that an incident like the Kanhaiya Lal murder is not repeated in Udaipur," Achaliya said.
He said though a round-the-clock security is already in place outside Jain's house, it should be enhanced.
"Some people were conducing recces around Jain's shop for some days. He had also kept his shop closed. Photos of those who were conducting recces were provided to the police yesterday," he said.
SHO Savina police station said a complaint was filed against Jain few days ago for sharing a post on social media, but the matter was settled.
He said two policemen have been deployed outside Jain's house.
