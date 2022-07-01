Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Ahmedabad; lakhs of devotees flock city

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind greets nation on occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra
Famous Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri to be celebrated today
Odisha: Puri prepares for Rath Yatra on July 1 amid fresh Covid alarm
SC dismisses plea alleging illegal construction at Puri's Jagannath temple
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
-
The 145th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Friday morning in the city amid tight security as lakhs of devotees from across the state are flocking the route to catch a glimpse of the deity and witness the religious extravaganza.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi' - a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots using a golden broom before the start of the Rath Yatra.
After the ritual, the chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra embarked on the annual yatra from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area.
Before the commencement of the Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'mangla aarti' (auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord) of the deities in the temple in the early hours.
There is a great amount of enthusiasm among the people for this year's procession because a full-fledged Rath Yatra is being held after a gap of two years caused due to the pandemic.
In 2020, a symbolic rath yatra was organised on the premises of the Lord Jagannath temple, after the Gujarat High Court denied permission for the usual public procession in view of the pandemic.
Last year, only three chariots and two other vehicles had covered the entire route and returned without the usual festivity as no other vehicle, singing troupes, akhadas, elephants or decorated trucks were permitted.
This year, besides the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balram and sister Subhadra, the Rath Yatra procession comprises nearly 15 decorated elephants, 100 trucks with tableaux and members of religious groups, akharas (local gyms) and singing troupes.
The yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashadh month, as per the Hindu calendar.
The procession will return to the temple at around 8.30 pm after passing through an 18-km-long route in the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur and Dariyapur.
As many as 25,000 security personnel, including those from the Central Armed Police Forces, are deployed at strategic locations along the yatra route to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU