President Kovind greets nation on occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra

-
ALSO READ
Famous Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri to be celebrated today
Odisha: Puri prepares for Rath Yatra on July 1 amid fresh Covid alarm
A united India can tackle any challenge: President Ram Nath Kovind
SC dismisses plea alleging illegal construction at Puri's Jagannath temple
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all.
The nine-day yatra (pulling of chariots) of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odisha's Puri. Similar yatras will be taken out in other parts of the country.
Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, there should be happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life, Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU