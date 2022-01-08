Jagannath temple to remain closed for devotees from Jan 10 due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Jagannath rath yatra to be held in Ahmedabad on July 12 with curbs: Guj
Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees at the end of 2023
Lord Jagannath rath yatra commences in Gujarat with curfew enroute
Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo
Sabarimala temple opens for devotees for 5 days with Covid-restrictions
-
With the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the Jagannath temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees from January 10 (Monday) to January 31, it was decided on Friday.
This decision was taken at the Chatisa Nijog meeting held virtually under the chairmanship of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar this evening.
After taking opinions from all stakeholders, it was decided to close down the temple for the devotees as thousands of the people from various states including hotspots are coming to the temple, Puri Collector Samarth Verma said.
However, the daily rituals at the temple will be continued as per tradition by the servitors, he said.
This decision was taken by the Chatisa Nijog after some servitors and temple administration staff have tested Covid positive in past few days, sources said.
The temple will effectively remain open for only on Saturday as on Sunday it remains closed for sanitisation of its premises.
--IANS
bbm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU