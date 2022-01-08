No new registration required for precautionary dose of Covid vaccine: Govt

-
There is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.
The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination centre.
"Schedules will be published on January 8. The online appointment facility will also start by Friday evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on January 10," said the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, the Centre has already said that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses.
"Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog during media briefing of Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
