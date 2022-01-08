Mumbai: Man held for selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN is everything limited-edition smartphone should be
15 more nations recognise India's Covid vaccination certificate: Centre
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes biggest movie of the year worldwide
Father-son duo held by CGST department for fake ITC of Rs 22 crore
-
A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Dharavi Police for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
According to police, the accused has been identified as Francis Nadar.
Certificates were sold at high prices to people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.
"A 36-year-old man, Francis Nadar, selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for Rs 1000 has been arrested by the Dharavi Police Station on January 5," Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranaya Ashok said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU