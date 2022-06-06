Mercury remains above 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Delhi on Monday

-
ALSO READ
High chances of heat wave over west-central, parts of northwest India: IMD
Despite soaring mercury levels in Delhi, power demands declines: Data
What is a heat wave?
Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.7 degree, heat waves unlikely: IMD
India to get respite from heat that sent mercury to 49 degrees: IMD
-
There was no let-up in the heat wave that has gripped the national capital, with the mercury staying above the 45-degree Celsius mark in many areas on Monday. Weather experts said a fresh western disturbance may bring some relief on the weekend.
At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius as against 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 43.9 on Saturday.
The maximum temperature settled at 46.4 degrees, five notches above normal, at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital.
Sports Complex, Pitampura, and Jafarpur recorded a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in the capital on Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, attributed the heatwave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds.
He said a fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from June 10.
The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Friday.
"With the monsoon expected to cover eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India," he said.
A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU