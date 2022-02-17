Ex-Punjab MLA Dhillon expelled from Congress for 'anti-party activities'

The expelled former MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon from the party on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities.

Dhillon, a two-time former MLA from the Barnala constituency, was denied ticket by the for the February 20 state Assembly polls.

The party has fielded former Union minister Pawan Bansal's son Manish Bansal from the Barnala seat.

"The Disciplinary Action Committee has expelled Kewal Singh Dhillon from the party with immediate effect in view of anti-party activities," according to a statement issued by All India Committee (AICC) in-charge of and Chandigarh Harish Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, party MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari expressed shock over the development.

"Shocked to read @KewalDhillonINC summarily expelled from @INCIndia without even as much as a notice.

"When no one was prepared to invest a penny in during days of terror he brought @PepsiCo to Punjab in 1980s. He was a Congressman when it was an invitation to assassination," Tewari said in a tweet.

