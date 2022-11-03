JUST IN
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates education-related in Mizoram
Jaipur set to host 11th edition of India StoneMart international exhibition

Scheduled to be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sitapura Industrial Area, from November 10 to 13, the exhibition is considered one of the biggest of its kind in India

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 



Jaipur is set to host the 11th edition of “India StoneMart”, the international stone industry exhibition.

Scheduled to be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sitapura Industrial Area, from November 10 to 13, the exhibition is considered one of the biggest of its kind in India.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries Department) Veenu Gupta said the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS) was organising this event, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) was the co-organiser.

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) is the principal sponsor of this event.

“Natural stones, quartz stone slabs, mining and processing machinery, heavy earth moving machinery, tools, consumables, etc will be displayed,” Gupta said.

This event will bring together stakeholders including domestic and foreign producers, exporters, importers, and consumers.

Besides these, buyers, experts, technology providers, architects, builders, developers, companies, etc will be brought under one roof.

Gupta said more than 350 exhibitors from India and abroad were expected to participate.

Gujarat and Odisha will have their state pavilions. Turkey, Iran, and Portugal will display their products at the international pavilion.

“Italy and China have confirmed their participation in this event,” she said.

A large number of business delegations, along with trade visitors/buyers from many parts of the country, are expected to attend the exhibition.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:26 IST

