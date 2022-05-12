Jaishankar speaks to Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
EAM Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka starting today
Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine tensions with Emirati, Saudi counterparts
EAM Jaishankar to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud with a focus on bilateral strategic ties and the impact of the Ukraine conflict.
Jaishankar said the Ukraine conflict and its political, energy and economic fallout figured in the conversation.
"A good discussion with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and the Strategic Partnership Council's progress.
"Also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and its political, energy and economic fallout," the external affairs minister tweeted.
In reflection of their strategic ties, India and Saudi Arabia signed the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement in 2019 to coordinate on important issues and bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.
Jaishankar also spoke to the Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis K Gylfadottir and discussed a range of issues including the situation in Ukraine.
"A warm conversation today with FM @thordiskolbrun of Iceland. Underlined the importance of 50 years of diplomatic relations. Followed up on the recent India-Nordic Summit. Exchanged views on Ukraine," he tweeted.
The conversation between Jaishankar and Gylfadottir came over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from the five Nordic countries including Iceland held a summit in Copenhagen.
At the summit, India and the Nordic countries expressed serious concern over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU