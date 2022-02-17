Jaishankar to visit Germany and France from Feb 18 to 23, says MEA

External Affairs Minister will pay a six-day visit to Germany and France beginning Friday.

Making an announcement on the two-nation visit, the (MEA) said on Thursday that Jaishankar will participate in the Security Conference in Germany besides other engagements.

From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He will also attend an EU ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)