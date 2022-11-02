Jalandhar man gets 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl

A court here has sentenced a man from Jalandhar to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court under POCSO Act, Ambala on Wednesday awarded the sentence to the youth from Jalandhar for sexually assaulting the girl belonging to a village in Ambala.

The judge, while handing down the punishment in the case, said in the order that the act of convict adversely affected the future life of the girl who was in her teenage.

"Such a heinous act is destruction of the whole personality of child victim," Singh noted.

The Naggal police station had registered a case against the accused Satbir Singh alias Preet on November 16, 2020 based on the complaint of the girl's mother under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The mother of the girl had said in her complaint that Satbir Singh (23) had come to their village on November 14, 2020 and after luring her daughter, he took her away to his village in Jalandhar.

She had stated that her husband and elder son were away to Karnataka for some business purpose.

The girl was studying in class 9 in a government school in the village.

After getting the complaint, the police had nabbed the accused from Jalandhar. The survivor was also rescued from there. The police after conducting her medical examination had handed her over to her mother. The medical report had confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

The girl's statement was also recorded in the court later.

The public prosecutor, Surjit Singh, said 17 pieces of evidence including several police reports were produced in the court as witness against the accused.

