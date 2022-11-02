JUST IN
Delhi govt to provide Rs 5,000 each as aid to 1 mn construction workers
100 special mohalla clinics for women to be opened in Delhi: Kejriwal

On an average, each mohalla clinic handles 116 patients a day and together a total of over 60,000 patients a day

Topics
Mohalla clinics | Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that 100 special mohalla clinics for women will be opened in the national capital.

Inaugurating four 'mahila special mohalla clinics', he said children below 12 years and women will get free of cost treatment at these facilities.

The mohalla clinic system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and it is aimed at boosting primary healthcare in the city.

"Four mahila mohalla clinics, special clinics for women where gynaecological services, tests and medicines will be available free of cost for them and children under the age of 12 years, are being opened today," Kejriwal said.

"In the first phase, 100 such clinics will be opened for women and children," he said, adding that doctors and staff at these facilities will be women.

The chief minister, however, did not comment on a timeline for opening of these clinics.

On an average, each mohalla clinic handles 116 patients a day and together a total of over 60,000 patients a day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 17:41 IST

