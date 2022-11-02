JUST IN
Kerala govt revokes decision to enhance retirement age of PSU employees
Hyderabad, NCR, Bengaluru top choices for NRIs investing in houses: survey
Driver of Kerala Minister's private secretary held for assault on woman
Yogi Adityanath orders demotion of 'corrupt' police official in UP
Rs 23,380 cr needed to upgrade grade A offices in four metros: JLL report
Morbi bar association not to represent accused in bridge collapse
Police searches at The Wire 'excessive', 'disproportionate': Editors Guild
SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'
Morbi bridge collapse effect: Licenses of 25 boats suspended in Dwarka
Mumbai court to pronounce order on Sena MP Raut's bail plea on Nov 9
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Hyderabad, NCR, Bengaluru top choices for NRIs investing in houses: survey
Business Standard

Kerala govt revokes decision to enhance retirement age of PSU employees

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a CMO statement said here

Topics
Kerala govt | Pinarayi Vijayan | PSU employees

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced rolling back its decision to enhance the retirement age of employees of all state PSUs to 60 years.

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a CMO statement said here.

The move comes following strong protests by the opposition Congress and BJP alleging that the LDF government's decision was "betrayal" of the youth of the state, who are dreaming of a career in the public sector.

The government had enhanced the retirement age of employees of most of the state PSUs uniformly to 60, drawing sharp criticism from a left-wing youth organisation.

The order was issued on Saturday based on the recommendations of an expert committee, which conducted a comprehensive study on the formulation of a common framework for pay/ wage structure of PSUs in the state except Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and Kerala Water Authority.

The expert panel had recommended that the retirement age of employees of all state PSUs shall be enhanced uniformly to 60 as in the case of central PSUs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala govt

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU