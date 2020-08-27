Jammu and Kashmir: Govt jobs for kin of civilians killed in Pak shelling

-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday gave government jobs to the next of kin of three civilians who died in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), an official spokesman said.
Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav handed over the appointment orders. The government jobs for the next of kin were cleared last month, the spokesman said.
"These cases were approved by the district-level screening cum co-ordination committee at a meeting held on July 24 after which all the necessary formalities were processed," an official of the district administration said.
He said the deputy commissioner handed over the appointment orders to Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Naheem, both residents of Mankote, and Sajjad Ahmed of Shahpur.
