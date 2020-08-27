JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mumbai: Old woman, 12-yr-old girl killed as part of building collapses
Business Standard

NCB team in Mumbai to probe drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case

A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau from Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

Topics
Sushant Singh Rajput | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Photo: Twitter

A three-member team of the

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived here on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing actor Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case, informed in a letter to the NCB that their investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others.

Chakraborty is also facing a CBI investigation for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide. The actor took his life on June 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 19:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU