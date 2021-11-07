Jammu and Kashmir records 165 new Covid cases in 24 hours, tally at 333,076

on Sunday recorded 165 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 3,33,076, officials said.

No death due to the infection was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added.

Of the fresh cases, nine were from the Jammu division and 156 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 87 cases, followed by 26 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,153 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,483, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory stood at 4,440.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

