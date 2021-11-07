Andhra Pradesh records 320 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

-
: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally went up to 20,68,241 as 320 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.
The gross recoveries crossed the 20.50 lakh mark to 20,50,386 after 425 infected persons got cured in a day, a health department bulletin said.
Five more persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total toll to 14,397.
The number of active cases slid to 3,458, the bulletin added.
In 24 hours, Chittoor reported 67, Krishna 41, West Godavari 39, Visakhapatnam 36, Guntur 32 and East Godavari 31 fresh cases.
The remaining seven districts added less than 20 new cases each, with Anantapuramu reporting the lowest of four.
Guntur district reported two, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts one more Covid-19 death each in a day.
