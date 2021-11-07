Covid's AY.4.2 variant not of concern in India at this time, says INSACOG

-
ALSO READ
Breakthrough Covid infections in India due to Delta variant: INSACOG
Covid breakthrough infections in India within expected numbers: INSACOG
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
In-host mutations in Covid-19 virus reflecting in variants, finds study
Mu, C.1.2 variants of SARS-CoV2 not found in India so far: INSAOCG
-
Covid-19's AY.4.2 variant is less than 0.1 per cent of all variants of concern and variant of interest (VOC/VOI), and thus, too low to be of concern at this time, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said.
The INSACOG weekly bulletin said that with the low frequency of the new AY.4.2 variant, it is not the matter of concern at this time.
"There is no change to the global scenario. Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally," it said, adding that they are also the main VOC in India, where no variant has been noted.
There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress.
The vaccine effectiveness does not seem to be different for AY.4.2 when compared to other Delta variants, it added.
The weekly bulletin said that AY.4.2 frequency in Indian data varies based on the definition used (PHE vs PANGO). Other than lineage-based tracking, Delta variants with immune escape mutations are also being tracked by INSACOG, some of which are also being seen by UKHSA, it added.
The total number of samples processed so far is 93,782, while 93,782 samples have been sequenced and 91,729 samples have been analysed by INSACOG.
INSACOG is a consortium of 28 national laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 causing virus. The pan-India network functions under the Union Health Ministry.
--IANS
avr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU