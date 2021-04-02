Jammu and Kashmir reports 517 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 fatalities

-
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,31,938, while five fresh fatalities took the death toll to 2,003, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 96 were from the Jammu Division and 421 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 173 COVID-19 cases, including 46 travellers, followed by 88 in Budgam district, 86 in Baramulla district and 62 in Jammu.
Three districts did not report any fresh cases, while eight other districts had cases in single digits. Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora and Kathua were the other districts to register cases in double digits.
The number of active cases has now reached 3,215 in the union territory, while 1,26,720 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 2,003 as five fresh deaths -- four from Kashmir and one form Jammu -- were reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory.
