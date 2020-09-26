Jammu & Kashmir coronavirus update: 1,217 new cases, 20 deaths reported

A total of 1,217 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking the total count of cases to 71,049.

According to official data, 1,937 recoveries and 20 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the Union Territory. The total cases include 18,430 active cases, 51,494 recoveries and 1,125 deaths.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 case count crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)