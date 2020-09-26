Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 317 fresh cases, seven more deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 317 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the state to 13,997.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 160 with seven more fatalities, officials said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta became the eighth legislator in the state to have contracted

The Congress MLA took to Facebook to share his health status on Saturday. He said he got himself tested on Friday morning and his report came positive in the night.

Of the seven latest fatalities in the state, three were reported from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Una and Mandi, the state health department data said.

Among these, five were men and two women, all aged between 45 and 70 years, it said.

Kangra has so far reported 39 deaths, followed by 28 in Shimla, 26 in Solan, 21 in Mandi, 11 each in Sirmaur and Una, nine in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, five in Kullu and one death each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur.

A total of 182 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,719, while 18 people have migrated out of the state.

Currently, there are 4,104 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)