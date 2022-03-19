Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3 bn for EV production in India: Report

Japan's Suzuki Motor plans to invest about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles and batteries in India, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on Saturday to meet his Indian counterpart . Suzuki's investment plan will be part of an announcement by Kishida during his trip of plans to invest 5 trillion yen over the next five years in India, according to the Nikkei business daily.

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in India with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025, Nikkei said, without identifying the source of its report.

A Suzuki Motor spokesperson declined to confirm the reports.

($1 = 119.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Chang-Ran Kim, Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)